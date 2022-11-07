Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grushko: Ukraine has no detours to join NATO

Ukraine, like any other country, has no detours for joining NATO, said Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko, a video of the interview given by the diplomat to the Zvezda TV channel was published in Telegramchannel of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The journalist asked a representative of the ministry a question about the prospects for discussing the admission of Ukraine to NATO at a meeting of 30 foreign ministers of the North Atlantic Alliance. It should take place on November 29-30 in Bucharest. “There are no workarounds for joining NATO,” Grushko assessed this possibility.

The Deputy Minister explained that before being accepted into the alliance, any country must go through several stages. The last of the phases is the “action plan” for entry. An exception was made for Sweden and Finland, he said. This is due to the fact that the integration of these states into the alliance took place many years ago, and now only a political decision has been made.

On September 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the country would apply to NATO in an accelerated mode. He noted that Ukraine “de facto has already gone its way to NATO” and is part of it. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg evaded a direct answer to the question about the procedure for the accelerated entry of Ukraine. He recalled that NATO adheres to an open door policy.