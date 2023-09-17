Ambassador Korchunov on the admission of Chinese ships: the Russian Federation can itself ensure the security of the NSR

Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Nikolai Korchunov assessed the likelihood of allowing Chinese warships to the Northern Sea Route (NSR). He talked about this RIA News.

According to the diplomat, Russia is capable of independently reliably ensuring the security of the Northern Sea Route and its infrastructure for the long term.

Previously, the Russian government expanded the development plan for the Northern Sea Route by 2035. The document was approved by Mishustin in August 2022. It includes more than 150 events, the financing of which will be allocated almost 1.8 trillion rubles.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced that a joint working body on the Northern Sea Route project would be created in the near future, intended to formulate plans for the development and exploration of the route by Russia and China.