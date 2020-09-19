Moscow approves the decision of the East Libyan authorities to resume oil production and export in the near future. This is stated in the response of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova to a media question, published on Saturday, August 19, on the website of the department.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that information about Libya’s end of the blockade of oil facilities and the restoration of the country’s energy sector was confirmed. The leadership of the Libyan administration has decided to resume oil exports for a period of one month. It is assumed that the proceeds from its implementation will be fairly distributed among all regions of the country.

“We welcome this decision. We regard it as the first step towards strengthening trust between the warring Libyan parties and establishing constructive cooperation for the benefit of all Libyans in order to overcome the consequences of the civil conflict and restore the unity of the country, ”the press service of the Foreign Ministry writes.

It is noted that controversial issues will be resolved by a special commission. The corresponding agreement was signed by representatives of the Government of National Accord in the person of its deputy chairman Ahmed Maitig and the LNA command.

It became known on 13 September that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar intends to end the blockade of oil facilities and allow the restoration of the country’s energy sector.

Earlier in February 2020, the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) reported a loss of more than $ 2 billion due to oil industry downtime caused by the blockage of offshore oil terminals and field closures.

On January 19, the largest oil field in Libya, Esh-Sharara, was closed at the request of the representatives of the Libyan tribes working there, at the same time the nearby El-Fil oil field was closed. With the cessation of the functioning of these fields, the entire oil industry of Libya actually stopped.

After the overthrow and assassination in the same year of the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, armed conflicts between various factions continue in Libya. There is a dual power: in the east, there is a popularly elected parliament that cooperates with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and in the west, in the capital of Tripoli, there is a government of national accord (NTC) formed by Fayez Sarraj, formed with the support of the UN and the EU.