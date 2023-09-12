Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Rudenko announced work on the abolition of visas with Asian countries

Russia is actively working to abolish visas with Asian countries. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), reports TASS.

“We have a number of countries with which the visa-free regime is implemented quite successfully. This work is very important, we will continue to carry it out,” Rudenko added.

In addition, according to the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, settlements between New Delhi and Moscow in national currencies continue, and the countries are not going to give this up.

Earlier it became known that Russia will continue to discuss the abolition of visas with all of Latin America. It is clarified that Russia now has an agreement on a visa-free regime with 27 out of 33 states – this is all of South and most of Central America.