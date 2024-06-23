Miroshnik: the attack on Sevastopol using ATACMS took place after US permission

The attack on Sevastopol by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) using American-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles took place after permission from the United States. This was stated by Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik, reports RIA News.

“After permission [президента США Джо] Biden [украинскому лидеру Владимиру] Zelensky to use long-range missiles transferred to him against Russian regions, Ukrainian monsters felt complete impunity,” he said.

According to Miroshnik, the missile’s cluster “filling” is intended for mass destruction of infantry, but Kyiv used it to strike people. He added that such ammunition is banned in 120 countries.