The Russian Foreign Ministry admitted that Moldova could turn into an “anti-Russian springboard”

The leadership of Moldova is determined to transform the country into an “anti-Russian springboard” following the example of Ukraine, said Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin. Writes about this TASS.

He noted that the Moldovan people do not support the leadership’s intention to militarize the republic. The diplomat recalled that Russia has never posed a threat to Moldova.

“As for the possible consequences of such a “partnership” between Moldova and NATO, they can already be observed in the neighboring country,” he emphasized. Galuzin called on Chisinau to stop playing with security.

Earlier it was reported that the Moldovan authorities plan to close more than half of the centers for Ukrainian refugees. Most refugee centers will be closed to help Ukrainians integrate more quickly into Moldovan society.