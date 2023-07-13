The results of the NATO summit in Vilnius showed that the organization has finally returned to the Cold War schemes. This was announced on Wednesday, July 12, by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The results of the Vilnius summit will be carefully analyzed. Taking into account the identified challenges and threats to the security and interests of Russia, we will respond in a timely and appropriate manner using all the means and methods at our disposal,” the message published on Wednesday on site MFA.

According to the ministry, the alliance is unable to adapt to the new geopolitical situation in the world and real security needs.

In the summit documents, Russia was called “the most significant and direct threat to the security of the alliance.” Moscow was accused of undermining global energy and food security, which is not the case, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“NATO is consistently lowering the threshold for the use of force, strengthening the nuclear component in military planning,” the ministry stressed.

The news is being supplemented