The situation around the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which has not yet entered into force, is causing increasing concern. The United States is showing an obvious attitude towards resuming nuclear testing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Thursday, March 2.

“The situation around the CTBT is causing more and more concern. The responsibility for the fact that the treaty has not entered into force for more than a quarter of a century of its existence lies essentially with the United States, which defiantly refused to ratify it and are showing an obvious inclination to resume testing, ”Ryabkov said.

He stressed that Russia will be forced to respond adequately if the United States conducts nuclear tests. According to him, the Russian side cannot remain indifferent to what is happening and no one should have any illusions that the global strategic parity can be destroyed.

On February 21, during his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of participation in the Treaty on Further Measures to Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START). He stressed that this is precisely the suspension, and not the withdrawal from the treaty.

The Russian leader pointed out that the United States is developing new types of nuclear weapons and if it comes to nuclear testing, the Russian Federation will take similar steps.

CTBT signatories are prohibited from conducting nuclear test explosions, as well as encouraging other countries to do so. And although the document has already been signed by 185 countries (the last in February 2021 was Cuba) and ratified by 170 (the last at the same time were the Comoros), and there is a global moratorium on nuclear testing in the world, there is still no legally binding ban.

The appendix to the treaty contains a list of 44 countries whose signature and ratification are required for it to enter into force. This list also includes Russia – the country put its signature in 1996, and the document was ratified in 2000. Of the 44 CTBT states critical to the treaty, eight have not ratified the document – China, North Korea, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan and the United States.