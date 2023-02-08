In 2022, 4,306 people renounced Russian citizenship. This was announced on Wednesday, February 8, in the Department of Information and Press of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to these data, the number of refusals of Russian citizenship last year was the largest in the last three years.

It is reported, however, that, for example, in 2019 there were more such failures, namely 4356.

“Given that in 2020 and 2021, due to sanitary and epidemiological requirements, the reception of visitors in Russian foreign institutions was carried out in a very limited mode, there are no significant changes in the dynamics of the number of applications for registration of renunciation of Russian citizenship abroad,” explained RBC at the Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, it is noted that, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it was within Russia that only 40 people refused citizenship in 2022.

It is also reported that over the past year, a decrease in the number of those who received Russian citizenship has been recorded.

So, in comparison with 2021, this number decreased by 6.4% and amounted to just over 691 thousand people.

Earlier, in October 2022, the SuperJob service published survey data, according to which the number of Russians who want to live in other countries has halved in 12 years. So, every second Russian would stay at home if he had the opportunity to live in any country in the world.

Prior to this, in August, VTsIOM reported that the number of Russians who would like to move to live abroad reached its lowest level since 1991, dropping to 10%. They noted that in the summer of 2021, for comparison, it was 16%.