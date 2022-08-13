Billions of dollars of military assistance to Kyiv from Western states will not interfere with the implementation of the goals of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Alexander Darchiev, Director of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said this.

“It is impossible not to note another point that Washington seems to be ignoring. Billions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine do not have a significant impact on the course of our special operation. Its goals and objectives will be realized,” he said in an interview. TASS on Saturday, August 13th.

In addition, Darchiev stressed that “the risks to the security of the world community associated with the spread of weapons transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the black and gray arms markets are quite real.”

On August 10, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States and other Western countries intend to provide Ukraine with as much equipment and technology as needed.

A day earlier, it became known that the United States plans to allocate about $89 million to Ukraine for mine clearance. The funds will be used to train 100 teams of Ukrainian sappers, as well as to purchase the necessary equipment, including metal detectors, personal protective equipment and special vehicles.

On July 22, a senior Pentagon official said that US military aid to Ukraine had reached $8.2 billion since the start of the special operation to protect Donbass.

On the same day, the White House announced that the United States is providing a package of military assistance to Ukraine worth up to $175 million, including 580 Phoenix Ghost attack drones.

Before that, on July 20, Austin said that the West was working to speed up the pace of military assistance to Kyiv.

Western countries have increased the shipment of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass.

The decision on the special operation was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military. The key goals of the Russian military are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. This is necessary to ensure the security of the Russian state and people, the Kremlin said.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.