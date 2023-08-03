Moscow will take into account the possible deployment of US intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles (INF) in Japan. This was stated on August 3 in an interview with the TV channel RTVI Nikolai Nozdrev, director of the third Asian department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

“It is clear that if [Вашингтоном] If a decision is made to deploy the INF on the territory of Japan, this will pose a serious threat to neighboring states and this, of course, will need to be taken into account, among other things, in the defense strategy of the Russian Federation regarding the security of its Far Eastern borders,” Nozdrev noted.

He believes that if reports about the deployment of US missiles in Japan with reference to anonymous officials in the governments of specific states appear, it means that there really are talks about this. According to Nozdrev, this indicates Japan’s desire to serve the military interests of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) as accurately as possible in order to solve American strategic tasks.

Earlier in the day, a Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun announced the US government’s request to Japan. It concerned the deployment of medium-range missiles on the first island chain, including the Japanese archipelago. The publication reported that we are talking about LRHW hypersonic systems and Tomahawk land-based cruise missiles. Their range is more than 2 thousand km.

As early as February 5, the United States asked Japan for permission to deploy long-range hypersonic weapons and ground-based Tomahawk cruise missiles on its territory to confront China. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on February 15 announced the country’s plans to buy the latest Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States. Missiles have different capabilities, including the ability to evade interception. Kishida stressed that Japan needed to have strike assets whose range would exceed the reach of the attacking assets of the intended enemy.

At the same time, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko emphasized that Russia would immediately respond to any threat to the Far East from Japan. This will also apply to the deployment of hypersonic missiles near the border with Russia. He stressed that Moscow has repeatedly voiced strong opposition to Tokyo because of the increase in dangerous activities near the borders, including joint military exercises with the United States and testing of new types of missiles and other weapons. Also on February 10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia was going to monitor US plans to deploy hypersonic missiles in Japan. The implementation of these plans, she said, will mean for Russia a qualitative change in the regional security situation.