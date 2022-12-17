Russian diplomat Pilipson: the situation around Kosovo has worsened due to the actions of the West

Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview TASS that the actions of Western countries led to a deterioration in the situation around Kosovo, seriously exacerbating the conflict.

“From the very beginning, the US and the EU nurtured radical Albanian nationalism in this quasi-state, turned a blind eye to the creeping ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Serb population,” he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, Western support for the authorities in Kosovo has aggravated the situation and is on the verge of an armed conflict. He stressed that Washington and Brussels have been solving Kosovo issues at the expense of the Serbs for many years, and Pristina, in turn, is actively using this.

Earlier, Serbia wanted to send a military contingent to Kosovo. It is specified that the Serbian government has submitted a request to the International Security Forces in Kosovo (KFOR) under the auspices of NATO in order to obtain permission to introduce from a hundred to a thousand Serbian troops into the region.