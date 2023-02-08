The prospects for dialogue between the Russian Federation and the United States on cybersecurity are deteriorating. This was stated by the Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security, Director of the International Security Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrei Krutskikh on Wednesday, February 8.

‘Til, unfortunately, the ball remains on their [США] side. Moreover, we are concerned that they are not in a hurry to throw it over to our side, but are mainly thinking about how to blow up this ball from the inside, ”he said in an interview with“RIA News“.

Krutskikh added that the prospects for dialogue lead to a dead end in US statements about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation. As a result, the situation is deteriorating, but “deteriorating at the obvious will of Washington,” he added.

Earlier, on February 7, as part of the Infoforum-2023, Krutskikh said that the new US Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Lynn Tracy, could show himself positively in matters of bilateral dialogue with Russia in the field of cybersecurity, if indicated by Washington. According to him, cases of cyber attacks that threaten the security of not only Russia, but also other countries have recently become more frequent.

On January 19, it was reported that in Russia in 2022 almost 50,000 hacker attacks on Internet resources were repelled. The number of attempts to harm automated control systems has increased by 80%. If in 2021 the main blow was inflicted on the financial sector, then in 2022 it will be on the public sector. In addition, experts have identified thousands of different digital vulnerabilities. Also last year, more than 80,000 malicious resources were blocked.

In December last year, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Oleg Syromolotov noted that the number of cyber attacks on Russia in 2022 increased by 80%. According to him, against the backdrop of a special military operation, our country faced unprecedented external aggression in the information space. Syromolotov noted that this year the main blow fell on the public sector.

At the same time, it was reported that the National Cyber ​​Security Forces (NCF) of the UK were recruiting specialists to carry out hacker attacks on other states. For this, the special service, in particular, recruits employees with knowledge in the field of mathematics and the exact sciences, as well as linguists with knowledge of English, Arabic or Russian.