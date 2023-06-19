Ukraine has deployed significant military contingents along the border with Belarus. This was stated by the director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Polishchuki on June 19.

“The information that we have and that has been repeatedly voiced in statements by officials indicates that the Ukrainian army has indeed deployed significant contingents along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border,” he said in an interview with TASS.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side periodically “trying to test” the defense capability of Minsk. The diplomat recalled that under these conditions, since October last year, additional units of the joint Regional Group of Forces have been deployed in Belarus, the task of which is to serve as a deterrent from invading the territory of the Union State and to minimize the risks of penetration by sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

“We hope that the Kyiv regime and their Western curators will have the common sense not to undertake military adventures, the consequences of which for them can be very serious,” he said.

On June 1, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said that the intensity of NATO exercises near the borders of Belarus suggests that the alliance is ready for full-scale military operations in the region.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the international situation today is characterized by growing instability and is accompanied by attempts by the United States and a number of Western countries to take advantage of the crises they provoked.

Shortly before this, the Russian leader stressed that against the background of the current situation, Moscow and Minsk plan to expand cooperation in the field of defense and security, as well as in the military-technical sphere.

In particular, in early June, as part of increasing the combat capabilities of military units on the territory of Belarus, another set of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) arrived in the country from Russia. In addition, a planned rotation of military units and subunits of the Russian component of the Regional Group of Forces is currently taking place.