The head of the department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Darchiev said that the United States should force Kyiv to continue negotiations

The United States should force Kyiv to continue negotiations with Moscow, as they would be beneficial to Washington itself. This statement was made by the head of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Darchiev, his words are quoted by TASS.

According to Darchiev, in the event that the United States forces Kyiv to return to the negotiation process, Washington will be able to avoid repeating the defeat it suffered in Afghanistan.

“The best solution for Washington, in order to avoid a humiliating defeat, as recently happened in Afghanistan, would be to force [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky to stop senseless resistance and return to the negotiating table before it’s too late,” the agency quoted the diplomat as saying.

Separately, the head of the Foreign Ministry department called on the United States to heed the warnings of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who predicted an increase in civilian casualties if Western arms supplies to Ukraine continued.

Earlier, Darchiev said that the United States is becoming increasingly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin said that this was done at the request of the previously recognized independent people’s republics of Donbass. The head of state added that the purpose of the operation is the demilitarization of Ukraine.