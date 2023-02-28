Western countries seek to use their position as monopolists in the financial services market to interfere with the transportation of Russian oil. On Tuesday, February 28, he said in an interview TASS Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Alexander Pankin.

“Western countries are trying to take advantage of their monopoly position in the financial and insurance market to hinder the maritime transport of Russian oil. At the moment, there are no significant economic consequences from the introduction of conditional restrictions,” the diplomat explained.

The deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry assured that at the moment Moscow continues to work with its main oil importers from the Russian Federation. Pankin stressed that energy cooperation and trade between friendly countries continues without any political complications from the Russian partners.

Earlier, on February 15, the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh confirmed the information about the ban on entry of 69 merchant ships from the Russian Federation to the ports of the country. It is known that the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry handed over a list of 69 Russian ships that are prohibited from entering national seaports in accordance with unilateral US sanctions.

On February 7, the European Commission (EC) excluded two categories of oil products from the Russian Federation from sanctions. Thus, the definition of Russian oil products does not include oil products obtained by mixing raw materials of Russian and foreign production. Oil products obtained by “substantial processing” are also an exception.

Since December 5, an embargo on oil supplied by sea from Russia to the European Union (EU) has been in effect. The EU countries have set an adjustable ceiling on the cost of seaborne oil from Russia at $60 per barrel.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling. However, these actions turned into economic problems in Europe.

