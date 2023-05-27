Kyiv attacked the Kremlin on May 3 without prior coordination with the West, said on May 27 TASS Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin.

“We have witnessed another terrorist attack carried out by the Kyiv regime. In fact, there was an attempt to assassinate the President of Russia. In addition, the Moscow Kremlin is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. By its actions, the Kiev regime once again demonstrated that no international legal, universal and moral norms mean anything to it. As we understand, these steps of the Ukrainian authorities were not coordinated with their Western masters, who were afraid of a possible escalation of the conflict,” he said.

At the same time, Galuzin added, there were no statements from the Western curators of Kyiv. The specialized international organizations did not do them either. He also stressed that China actually condemned the actions of Kiev, there were a lot of those countries that did not publicly express their position, but in confidential contacts they made it clear to Moscow that they were “shocked by this crime of Kiev, its irresponsible and dangerous behavior.”

The day before, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the American side brought to the attention of the Kyiv regime information about the inadmissibility of strikes on Russian territories with weapons supplied by the West. He also added that representatives of the American side discussed this issue with representatives of Ukraine “a few days ago or so” and they allegedly gave guarantees that they would not do it.

Prior to that, on May 4, the press secretary of the Russian president also noted that attempts by Kyiv and Washington to disown the attack on the Kremlin are ridiculous, since decisions on such attacks are made in the United States, and Ukraine executes them.

An attempt to strike a UAV on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation was made on the night of May 3. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. What happened in the Kremlin was regarded as a terrorist act. The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the attack.

At the same time, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fatal mistake by staging a drone attack on the Kremlin, as this would unite Russia and lead to serious consequences for the Kiev regime. By these actions, Zelensky tried to escalate the conflict, intending to provoke Moscow into a response, so that NATO and the United States would enter into a confrontation. However, this action will backfire on the Kyiv regime, as the White House did not know about Kyiv’s plans, he added.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian President announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.