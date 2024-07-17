MFA: US lifts restrictions and allows Zelensky to strike Russia

The United States has given carte blanche to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, lifting restrictions and allowing new strikes on Russian territory. This was stated by Alexey Polischuk, head of the Second Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Washington continues to unwind the spiral of escalation. They are trying to justify their own crimes and shield Kyiv. Moreover, the Zelensky regime is being given carte blanche to launch new strikes on Russian territory with American weapons Alexey Polischuk Head of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Polischuk warns of unpredictable consequences of US self-deception

According to the diplomat, Washington “continues to dream of illusions of its own superiority” and hopes to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia, after which it will “sit out in safety overseas.”

Few in the American elite understand the risks of such self-deception, which is based on arrogance and underestimation of the enemy. Alexey Polischuk Head of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Polischuk warned that the consequences of this could be unpredictable for both the United States and the entire world.

Diplomat recalls missile attack on Sevastopol

Polischuk also stated that, without a doubt, the missile attack on Sevastopol was carried out by American military specialists, who carried out targeting using a Pentagon drone that was patrolling the area.

On this account, the American ambassador in Moscow and the US authorities were given stern representations with an extremely clear signal that retribution for the terrorist attack would be inevitable. Alexey Polischuk Head of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat stressed that the safety of the residents of Crimea is an absolute priority, and everything is being done to ensure it.

The attack on Sevastopol took place on June 23. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired five ATACMS missiles, one of which exploded over Uchkuyevka Beach while people were there. According to official data, more than 150 people were injured, four could not be saved.

Zelensky demanded that Biden lift restrictions on the use of weapons

On July 10, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper wrote that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that US President Joe Biden lift all restrictions “in order to be able to attack military targets on Russian territory with Western weapons.”

The article noted that the impatience of the Ukrainian leader is explained by the fact that without “deep strikes” on Russian territory, Kyiv will not be able to do anything.

On July 15, Zelensky said Ukraine had made progress in using Western weapons to strike Russia, saying continued pressure on Western countries may be starting to bear fruit.

Zelensky added that if the allies do not agree to allow the Ukrainian army to strike Russian territory with Western weapons, then it will use its own developments for the attack.