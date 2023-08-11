The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra may be seized and closed after the decision of the court in Kyiv to evict the monks. This was announced on August 11 by the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for cooperation in the field of observance of the right to freedom of religion, Ambassador-at-Large Gennady Askaldovich.

“If this decision is implemented, the schismatics will open a direct path to seize and close the great Orthodox shrine. Another act of lawlessness and arbitrariness has taken place on the part of the Kyiv regime, which fabricated a lawsuit and received the decision that was necessary for itself, ”he quoted him as saying. website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

He stated that in the conditions of political engagement, lawlessness and moral terror, the question arises of the independence of the Ukrainian court and the legality of its decision. In this regard, Askaldovich urged not to rely on the Court of Appeal.

“It is possible that international courts, unlike international human rights organizations, will pay attention to the legal nihilism that is happening in Ukraine, take into account the arguments of the defenders of the Lavra and make a proper judicial decision,” the diplomat said.

According to him, there is a possibility that the problem will be discussed for too long, and during this time the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra will be looted.

On the eve of the economic court of Kyiv satisfied the claim of the museum-reserve “Kiev-Pechersk Lavra” to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), forbidding her to interfere with the activities of the museum. Such a decision will provide an opportunity to evict the monks from the monastery.

On August 9, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported that a Kiev court recognized as legal the termination of the lease agreement for the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra with the UOC. We are talking about the free use of the premises of the Lower Lavra.

In March of this year, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Museum-Reserve, on whose territory the monastery is located, unilaterally broke the lease agreement and demanded that the monks leave the monastery. Then the acting general director of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Alexander Rudnik, demanded that the monks leave the territory of the monastery before the end of the month.

In April, a lawyer for the Lavra’s abbot, Metropolitan Pavel, Nikita Chekman, said that the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra had filed a petition to return all religious buildings and structures to the property of the religious community.

Since 2022, the persecution of the UOC has intensified in Ukraine. Searches were carried out at the homes of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, in order to find traces of “anti-Ukrainian activities.”