Russia does not reject the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine by political means, but not on the conditions that Kyiv is now putting forward to it. About it in an interview TASS Mikhail Galuzin, deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

“Although Russia does not reject the option of negotiations and a political settlement of the conflict, we are not going to talk on the conditions put forward by the Ukrainian leadership. Everything now depends solely on the readiness of Kyiv and its Western curators for a genuine politico-diplomatic resolution of the crisis,” the diplomat explained.

Earlier, on December 23, Newsweek spoke about the dissatisfaction of the United States with Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate. At the same time, Washington does not dare to voice thoughts about a peaceful dialogue, so as not to contradict its own statements of support for Kyiv.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the likelihood of ending the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations. The Russian leader stressed that all armed conflicts one way or another end in negotiations.

On December 21, US President Joe Biden, during a press conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, said that Ukraine was open to a dialogue about peace with Russia. It is noted that the Ukrainian leader in response nodded in the affirmative.

On December 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that some countries are offering him to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia, but there is no point in these negotiations. As the Ukrainian leader noted, he does not know what to discuss with Putin.

Prior to that, on December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in order to achieve a result, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table, taking into account the changed realities. He recalled that it was Kyiv that withdrew from the negotiation process. At the same time, the head of state stressed that the position of the Russian Federation on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change.

In November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called unrealistic the conditions for the start of peace talks put forward by Ukraine to Russia. He recalled that Russia has never refused and never refuses to hold talks. However, according to the diplomat, the longer Kyiv refuses, the more difficult it will be for the parties to agree.

In October, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.