Russian Foreign Ministry: The West is militarizing the information space, it threatens with an armed clash

The West is militarizing the information space. The actions of the United States and its allies in this area threaten to escalate into an armed clash, said RIA News Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artur Lyukmanov.

“The United States and its allies … are talking about the militarization of the information space,” he said.

According to him, these actions are fundamentally at odds with the approaches of Russia and “with the approaches of most states of the world.” Lyukmanov also spoke about the creation in the United States at the official level of cyber command within the armed forces.

“These are officially existing structures that use the “arsenal” of information technologies, access to these technologies, including communication devices for ordinary users,” he stressed.

Artur Lyukmanov said that such actions are “very dangerous” and can lead “not only to the destruction of feedback between states, but also to armed confrontation.”

On January 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov in an interview accused the United States of actively conducting operations against Russia in the information space. According to him, Washington is recruiting hackers, and also trains the Ukrainian “IT army”.

The diplomat noted that by its actions, Washington seeks to militarize the information space, unleashing a cyber war and trying to conform to this international law.