The Foreign Ministry accused the United States of spinning the flywheel of the “visa war” against the Russians

Director of the North America Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Darchiev in an interview TASS accused the United States of leading to a “visa war” that affects not only diplomatic workers, but also Russian citizens.

“Through the fault of Washington, the flywheel of the “visa war” has been launched, affecting not only diplomats, but also ordinary citizens. Obtaining an American visa requires incredible efforts, including a trip to obtain it in other countries. The refusal to issue visas in Moscow under the pretext of a shortage of personnel is a purely domestic American decision, ”he said.

Darchiev noted that with the same shortage of personnel, Russian diplomats working in the United States provide consular services in full, regardless of what citizenship the applicant has. “The ball, therefore, is on the American side,” summed up the representative of the foreign policy department.

Earlier, he said that Moscow had warned Washington about the danger of crossing points of no return, after which there could be a break in diplomatic relations. Darchiev warned Americans against recognizing Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”