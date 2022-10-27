The US and its allies are destabilizing the situation in the border areas near Afghanistan. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Oleg Syromolotov in an interviewRIA News“.

“Now the United States [Америки] and their allies continue to play their geopolitical games, carefully contributing to the destabilization of the situation both in Afghanistan itself and in the territories bordering it,” he said.

According to him, what is happening is a demonstration of the concept of “controlled chaos”.

Earlier, on October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of working with the current Afghan authorities at the Russia-Central Asia summit.

In September, Joe Biden signed a memorandum that stripped Afghanistan of its status as a major ally of the United States outside of NATO. The American leader referred to the Foreign Aid Act of 1961. The document allows not to cooperate with countries that regularly violate the provisions of international law.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in May 2021 after the start of the withdrawal of US troops who had been in the country since 2001. The Taliban launched an offensive against the country’s major cities and entered Kabul on August 15, announcing the end of the war.