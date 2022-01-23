The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Britain’s misinformation about Russia’s alleged plans to bring a pro-Russian government to power in Kiev contributes to the escalation of tensions around Ukraine.

“The disinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is another evidence that it is the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, who are escalating tensions around Ukraine. We call on the British Foreign Office to stop provocative activities, stop spreading nonsense and concentrate on studying the history of the Tatar-Mongol yoke, ”the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also called on the British colleagues to stop their provocative activities and stop spreading nonsense.

On January 22, the British Foreign Office accused the Russian intelligence services of allegedly planning to imprison a pro-Russian leader in Kiev, as the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yevgeny Muraev was named in the ministry’s statement. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry of the Kingdom did not provide any evidence of its words.

In addition, the British Foreign Office said that Russian intelligence services allegedly maintain ties with a number of former Ukrainian politicians.

According to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, this information “sheds light on the extent of Russian activities aimed at undermining Ukraine, and gives an idea of ​​​​the Kremlin’s thinking.” According to her, any Russian military intervention in Ukraine would be a major strategic mistake with serious costs.

Later it became known that Muraev has been on the list of Russian sanctions since 2018. According to him, all accounts of him and a number of his family members are blocked in Russia.

In turn, the official representative of the National Security Council of the White House, Emily Horn, stated that Washington was concerned about the statement of the United Kingdom Foreign Ministry about the alleged plans of the Russian Federation to imprison a politician in Kiev who would support the Russian side.

Earlier on the same day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States and Ukraine could be preparing provocations of both informational and military nature.

Zakharova also called a Bloomberg article that Xi Jinping allegedly asked Vladimir Putin “not to attack Ukraine during the Olympics so as not to spoil the holiday” as an informational special operation. She noted that the agency has long ceased to be independent, and now also decent.

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it. He stressed that all measures for the combat training of troops are carried out within Russian territory.