Spartak player Maslov said that he could move to a Serbian and Armenian club

Spartak defender Pavel Maslov spoke about the failed transfer to a European club. His words lead “Match TV”.

Maslov shared that he was interested in the Armenian Urartu, Serbian clubs and teams of the Russian Premier League (RPL). “Why did you refuse these options? I didn't refuse. We made this decision together with the sports director. He expressed his position to me, I heard him,” the player added.

Maslov has played four matches for the red-and-whites in all tournaments this season. The 23-year-old football player did not score any effective actions. His contract with the capital club runs until the summer of 2025.

Earlier, Russian midfielder Denis Glushakov moved to Urartu. Details of the agreement with the 37-year-old football player have not been disclosed.