Putin: the Russian fleet will receive more than 40 ships in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on shipbuilding issues that the country’s fleet will receive new ships. His words lead RIA News.

“In 2022, domestic shipbuilders handed over 24 new ships to the Ministry of Defense, in 2023 – 33, in 2024 it is planned to hand over more than 40,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that the strategic missile carrier “Prince Pozharsky” of Project 955A “Borey-A” will be transferred to the Russian Navy. This will happen in December. In May, General Designer of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering Yuri Solomonov spoke about the adoption of the Bulava missile for service.