“Country”: ASU tanks with signs of damage leave Avdiivka

Armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to leave Avdiivka. Strana reported this.

The publication published on its Telegram channel footage from a car’s DVR, which shows how two T-72 tanks are driving towards the city. Both show signs of damage. One armored vehicle is on fire, the anti-drone barrier on another is bent.

The Russian flag was installed in Avdeevka

Soldiers of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation planted the Russian flag in the center of Avdeevka. The military from the “Black Leopards” unit of the 55th brigade from Tuva distinguished themselves in this. The banner was raised at the site of the mass grave of Soviet soldiers in the city park. It was clarified that planting the flag means that the northern group of the Russian army is approaching the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Khimik”, located among high-rise buildings.

The commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Tarnavsky, admitted that the military continues to lose ground in Avdeevka. “Ukrainian soldiers leave the destroyed positions by maneuver (…), if necessary, they retreat to new positions,” the general said. According to him, several soldiers were captured. Tarnavsky promised to seek their release, emphasizing that the command’s main priority is preserving the lives of the Ukrainian military.

In turn, a senior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commander of one of the companies of the 3rd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), who was captured in Avdievka, said that his unit lost half of its personnel. At this company, Canadian mercenaries were assigned, they survived. The prisoner also said that, besides him, there were only four officers in the company – three as platoon commanders and a political officer. “They just took people and sent them with a hodgepodge [в Авдеевку]”, he said. When asked about the whereabouts of the battalion commander, the company commander grinned and said that he was sitting in Pokrovsk, 20 kilometers from the front line and “of course he doesn’t go to the front line.”

Avdeevka was considered a strategically important object

On Friday, February 16, Tarnavsky announced that the Ukrainian military was retreating from the Zenit fortified area south of the village. According to the general, tactically occupying the positions of the fortified area does not give the Russian army a strategic advantage and will not change the situation in Avdeevka. “Now we are regrouping troops, replenishing supplies and setting up units in new positions,” the military man said.

Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Avdievka is of operational importance for Kyiv. In his opinion, after withdrawing from the city, the Ukrainian army will lose control of the area around Donetsk and will give Russian troops the opportunity to “build logistics corridors to supply most of the front.”

Military expert Vasily Dandykin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may justify their retreat from Avdiivka by the need to level the front line. “[Главком ВСУ] Syrsky can say that there is military expediency here, that it is necessary to create a line of defense. Our task is to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from gaining a foothold in these positions,” he concluded.