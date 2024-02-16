Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces planted a Russian flag in Avdeevka

Soldiers of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation planted the Russian flag in the center of Avdeevka. About it reports Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

The flag was hoisted by the Black Leopards military units of the 55th Brigade from Tuva. The banner was raised at the site of the mass grave of Soviet soldiers in the city park.

Telegram channel Mash clarifiesthat planting the flag means that the northern group of the Russian army is approaching the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Khimik”, located among high-rise buildings.

Earlier, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Avdievka is of operational importance for Kyiv. In his opinion, after withdrawing from the city, the Ukrainian army will lose control of the area around Donetsk and will give Russian troops the opportunity to “build logistics corridors to supply most of the front.”