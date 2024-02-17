The Russian figure skater responded to Tarasova’s criticism

Russian figure skater Dmitry Aliev called the situation with criticism of Tarasova funny

2020 European figure skating champion Dmitry Aliev commented on criticism from Honored Coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova. His words are conveyed RIA News.

Aliyev called the situation funny. “We have great respect for Tatyana Anatolyevna, but yesterday I had a fire. I didn't understand what I did wrong. I sat with an empty soul,” he said.

On February 16, Aliyev shared that due to international isolation, all starts were the same. “They are cool, I don’t argue, but I’m so used to the guys that you go out and think… I don’t want to insult the guys, but I don’t have the drive, you know,” said the skater. In response to this Tarasova statedthat Aliyev has never skated well this season and she doesn’t understand when he managed to burn out.

Russians are missing out on international competitions due to sanctions from the International Skating Federation. They were introduced on March 1, 2022.