Russian figure skater Elizaveta Nugumanova in her Instargam posted a video in which she performs a cascade of ten jumps.

In the video, an 18-year-old athlete cleanly jumped double axels. Subscribers admired the form of the Russian woman, leaving dozens of enthusiastic comments.

Nugumanova is a two-time winner of the Junior Grand Prix stages. The figure skater trains in the group of Evgeny Rukavitsyn.