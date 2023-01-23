Figure skater Alina Orlova, who left for France, said that it makes no sense to stay in Russia

Russian figure skater Alina Orlova left to train in France. Writes about the reasons for her departure TASS.

“I understood that there was no point in staying in Russia, it would be very difficult to find a suitable partner at the age of 18 with my height (1.67 meters), besides, Russia has different standards,” she said. Orlova explained that everything is different in Europe, and athletes first get a good basic education, and then they focus on sports.

Orlova said that she began to look for options for training in Europe and wrote to Bruno Massot, the 2018 Olympic champion paired with Alena Savchenko, who invited her to classes. “Two weeks after my arrival, we decided that I would remain to train under his guidance,” she shared.

Until the age of 17, Orlova performed in single skating. Then she switched to pair skating and trained with Yuri Larionov.

On June 7, the International Skating Union at the organization’s congress decided to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions under its auspices. It will remain in effect until further notice.