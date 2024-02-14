A Russian serviceman, who attended the field concert of musician ST (Alexander Stepanov), on February 14 thanked the artists who come to the special operation zone to protect Donbass for their support.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the artists, singers and all cultural figures who arrive in the special military operation zone to support the fighters on the front line in this difficult time,” he noted.

The military man thanked ST and noted that he was looking forward to new meetings, wishing the musician creative success.

“Victory will be ours. Together we will win!” — concluded the Russian fighter.

The day before, another serviceman spoke in a conversation with Izvestia about the special and indescribable atmosphere at ST performances. He noted that the fighters are happy to inspire the musician to new creative achievements. A day earlier, one of the fighters of the Russian Guard, to whom ST spoke, told Izvestia that Alexander Stepanov’s songs contain simple and strong lines.

ST held a field concert for special forces of the Russian Guard in the Lugansk People's Republic on February 6. He performed his compositions to the unusual accompaniment of a guitar and balalaika, and also presented his new song “Give him strength” to the military personnel for the first time. Soldiers of the Russian Guard highly appreciated the act of the rap artist. They noted that during such concerts the military have the opportunity to at least a little mentally relax and relax.

The song was released on February 9 and entered the top 20 popular songs. The video “Give him strength” will be released soon on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day. After the release of the song, ST said that he was full of further creative plans. He noted that he would like to write something more like this.

Music critic Pavel Rudchenko commented on the musician’s new composition. According to him, the song should be assessed not only in the context of the author's correct understanding of current events, but also as a conversation about the complex impact of such music on the younger generation. According to the critic, if young people listen to relevant creative material, they will be brought up differently.