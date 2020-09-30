The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov said that Russia will be able to discuss the full export of the vaccine against coronavirus in the first quarter of next year, when production will be established, writes TASS…

“After approbation, we are ready to supply in certain volumes, and then already in the first quarter of 2021 we are ready to talk, including about full-fledged export volumes, because we have to spin up our production first before February,” the agency quotes the minister as saying.

Manturov also said that the vaccine is already being supplied to a number of states, among which he named Belarus. “It is necessary to pass the third phase of final tests, including approbation. After that, a decision is made by the countries who are interested in this, ”explained the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The minister added that Russia has received applications for a vaccine against coronavirus from more than 40 countries, including the states of the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Earlier, the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that the number of sites producing the Sputnik V vaccine is planned to be increased to five.

The drug produced by NITsEM named after N.F. Gamalea is the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine. She received a registration certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation on August 1.