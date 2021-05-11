Russia recommends banning the annual events in Riga in honor of the Waffen SS legionnaires. This was announced on May 11 by representatives of the Russian delegation during the consideration of Latvia’s national report at the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review.

“We are extremely concerned about the organization of regular events in Latvia to justify Nazism. We recommend prohibiting the annual meetings in Riga in memory of the Waffen SS legionnaires and resolutely condemning any attempts to honor the memory of those who collaborated with the Nazis, ”the text of the statement on website Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

In addition, Russia expressed concern about the situation of linguistic minorities and residents of Latvia who are “non-citizens”, recommended to ensure the full realization of their rights to social security, work, education and health care, promoting their integration into Latvian society, and to revise the law on the state language, which discriminates against linguistic minorities in matters of employment and interaction with authorities.

The representatives of Russia drew attention to the need to investigate and prosecute those responsible for pressure on the Russian-language media and persecution for political reasons of public figures and journalists, in connection with which the Latvian authorities were recommended to bring the legislation in line with international obligations in the fight against hate speech and incitement racial hatred, and take steps to prevent the use of hate speech on the Internet.

Every year on March 16, Riga hosts events of the unofficial legionnaire’s day – admirers of these “Latvian freedom fighters” conduct a solemn procession with the laying of flowers at the Freedom Monument.

This year’s events were canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Latvian SS Legion was created by the command of Nazi Germany during the Second World War on the territory of occupied Latvia from two grenadier divisions. During the war, these units were under the personal command of SS Reichsfuehrer Heinrich Himmler. Parts of the SS troops took part in hostilities and in the punitive actions of the Einsatzgruppen who carried out genocide. At the Nuremberg Trials, the trial of the main Nazi criminals, the SS troops were accused of war crimes.

In 1943, Himmler issued an order clarifying the concept of “Latvian Legion” to define Latvians who served in the Waffen SS military formations. Units of the legion on March 16, 1944, entered into battle with the Red Army in the area of ​​the Velikaya River near the town of Ostrov, Pskov region, in connection with which this date is unofficially celebrated in Latvia as the day of legionnaires.