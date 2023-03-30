Moscow is ready to cooperate with Budapest in the field of protecting the rights of national minorities in Ukraine, but so far it has not been possible to unite efforts in practice. This was announced on Thursday, March 30, by Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov.

“Russia is ready to cooperate with all interested parties in the interests of stopping the criminal policy of Kyiv against all national minorities living in Ukraine without exception. We have always emphasized the unacceptability of a selective approach in this matter, which strongly resembles the Nazi policy of Germany during the Second World War, ”he said in an interview. “RIA News”.

At the same time, the diplomatic mission noted that the states have so far failed in practice to join forces on international platforms, in particular, in the UN and the OSCE, in order to protect the rights of Russians, Hungarians and other national minorities living on the territory of Ukraine.

Stanislavov drew attention to the fact that 99 schools and two universities may close in Ukraine due to the Ukrainian law on education, according to which educational institutions will be prohibited from teaching in their native Hungarian language from September 1.

The ambassador stressed that Kyiv is conducting “ethnocide” against representatives of different nationalities living in Ukraine, the Hungarian authorities and citizens of the country understand better than other European states what the “Ukrainian” policy of the republic is.

Earlier, on March 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, at a meeting with UN Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Keris, said that Budapest would not support the integration of Kiev into the European Union (EU) and NATO, as long as the authorities violate the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia.

On March 1, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that Budapest wants Ukraine to return the rights of national minorities that were in effect until 2015. According to him, Hungary observes constant systemic violations of the rights of minorities in Ukraine.

In February, Szijjártó told Izvestiya that Kyiv continued to oppress the Hungarian community and remained deaf to Budapest’s requests to rectify the situation.

In the same month, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s office, Gergely Gouyash, said that Budapest would not ratify Ukraine’s EU membership until Kyiv resolved the issue of oppression of Hungarian national minorities.

On December 13, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the draft law on national minorities in the second reading. In addition to Hungary, dissatisfaction with the document was expressed by Romania, which has large communities of compatriots in Ukraine. In recent years, a policy of Ukrainization has been actively pursued in Ukraine. So, for example, the state language of the country has already become mandatory in various spheres of life (media, education, the service sector, and others).