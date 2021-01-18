The Ministry of Construction of the Russian Federation has adopted new rules for the design of hotels, hostels and hostels, according to the department’s website.

Now the restriction on the minimum capacity of hotels from five rooms has been lifted, and hotels with 50 rooms or more should have freight elevators and increased sound insulation.

Also, recommendations on the minimum area of ​​a room in a hostel were prescribed, the area of ​​a bathroom in the rooms of four-star hotels and the number of shared bathrooms and bathrooms in hostels were clarified.

In addition, there was a requirement to place a hard road surface at the approaches and entrances to accommodation facilities, but the requirement does not apply to buildings in rural, mountainous, forest areas or on the banks of a reservoir.

“Optimization of requirements will positively affect both the efficiency of the design and construction of such buildings, and the quality of the living environment for students, graduate students, workers and employees living in them,” says the website of the Ministry of Construction.

It is noted that the new requirements were developed at JSC TsNIIPromzdaniy with the participation of the public organization “Support of Russia”.