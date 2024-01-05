Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. This was reported on January 6 TASS with reference to a source in the world organization.

“A meeting on the supply of Western weapons has been requested for January 22,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

Earlier, on January 4, the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, said that Washington will continue to help Kyiv, but the support will not be the same as in 2022-2023.

As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba said on January 3, Kiev does not have a plan B in case of a shortage of military assistance from the West.

On January 2, Nikolai Beleskov, adviser to the military leadership of Ukraine, military expert, chief consultant of the military policy department of the Center for Security Studies of the Institute of Strategic Studies, noted that the current supplies of military equipment and ammunition from the West are no longer a way to provide assistance, but a full-fledged recipe for long-term defeat.

Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yegor Chernev said on December 28 that Ukraine will lose territory if it does not receive military assistance from the United States.

On December 27, Washington decided to provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth up to $250 million, as announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The final package in 2023 will include weapons and equipment, he added. On the same day, it was reported that US President Joe Biden changed his position on further assistance to Ukraine and reminded his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that the supply of American weapons will not be endless.

The previous meeting of the UN Security Council on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, previously requested by Russia, took place on December 11. Then the first deputy permanent representative of Russia at the organization, Dmitry Polyansky, said during a UN Security Council meeting that Zelensky could continue to ask for weapons from Western countries, but they would not help the Kyiv regime. According to him, this conclusion is confirmed even by leading Western experts. The number of weapons possessed by the Ukrainian army will not be able to influence the course of the special military operation (SVO).

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.