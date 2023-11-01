The Russian Federation legislates the partial suspension of tax agreements with unfriendly countries. This applies, for example, to the USA and EU countries. In total, the bill prepared by the Russian Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (available to Izvestia) affects 38 countries.

The Government Commission on Legislative Activities has already supported the document. Its conclusion states that the document has been agreed upon with the Ministry of Economic Development and the Federal Tax Service (FTS) of Russia.

The government press service said that the bill will be considered at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and then submitted to the State Duma “within the prescribed time frame.” As Izvestia’s source in the Russian parliament clarified, this will happen before the end of January 2024.

In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending certain provisions of Russian tax treaties with unfriendly countries. He instructed the government to submit a corresponding bill to the Duma.

“Russian legislation allows the president to suspend international treaties, but requires informing the Federation Council and the State Duma and introducing a corresponding bill to the Duma. The legislation also provides for the possibility of resuming the agreement if the State Duma rejects the draft federal law on the suspension of the international treaty of the Russian Federation,” said Sergei Zhestkov, partner and head of the tax practice of Melling, Voitishkin and Partners.

