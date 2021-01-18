Scientists from the Space Research Institute (IKI) RAS have developed an optoelectronic system of relative navigation for docking with satellites. This is stated in the IKI report for 2020.

The document specifies that the system can be used for docking with devices, the design of which both assumes and does not imply service. TASS…

As explained at the institute, the system includes a narrow-angle and wide-angle TV cameras, a time-of-flight camera that captures 3D images of an object, and a laser rangefinder.

“The work performed is the basis for mathematical modeling and bench testing of the OES, planned for the next years,” the IKI stressed.

It is assumed that the recognition of images obtained in the process of future docking will take place in two stages. During coarse recognition, it is planned to determine the viewing angle, distance and angular orientation. In the process of accurate recognition – the mutual linear and angular position of the devices by minimizing the differences between real and reference images.

The docking of spacecraft can be carried out for refueling the satellite, correcting its orbit, dropping into a disposal orbit, assembling spacecraft in orbit, and other tasks.

Earlier in January, Izvestia wrote that scientists from the A.M. Prokhorov RAS was proposed to create a qualitatively new type of engines for satellites. According to the new concept of scientists, the engine is based on the principle of plasma excitation using a microwave spark discharge (MIR).