Moscow has denied a visa to a candidate for the post of head of the NASA office in Russia in response to a similar refusal by the United States, reports RIA News…

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov explained that such refusals for the Russian side “took place all the time” through a number of American departments. The diplomat said that the Russian side intends to offer the administration in Washington not to create artificial obstacles in this way.

Earlier it was reported that a US visa was not issued to a Russian diplomat to visit the UN. Georgy Mikhno, Deputy Director of the Department for New Challenges and Threats, was unable to take part in an international event on anti-terrorism.