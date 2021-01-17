Russia, where scientists were the first in the world to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, is ready to interact legally with all countries that need it. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova on the air of the program “Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on the TV channel “Russia 1” Sunday, January 17th.

“Russia was the first in the world to announce the development of a vaccine. What did she say right away? That she is open to interaction on an open basis, on a legal basis. Our country began to interact with partners – these were both countries and international organizations – in order for the world to get a chance for vaccination, “Zakharova said.

The diplomat compared the situation with the creation of a vaccine with space exploration in the middle of the 20th century, when the USSR, after the first flight, came up with an initiative for the peaceful development of a new space.

“If they [США] if it were possible to do it first, there would be no need to talk about any peaceful development. And it’s the same with the vaccine. We have shown that we can be the first to do this, and after that we reach out to everyone for whom this is a panacea or an opportunity to overcome the pandemic. We do this openly, legally, we do not flaunt, we do not pursue a policy of eliminating competitors, ”Zakharova stressed, noting that this makes Russia a great power.

Earlier on Sunday, a member of the steering committee of the World Federation of Science Journalists, Federico Cuzco, wrote in his article that the Sputnik V vaccine, created in Russia, is capable of suppressing the coronavirus pandemic.

“Driven by linguistic, cultural and political differences, this ignorance is viewed with suspicion by Russian initiatives,” the report says.

The Sputnik V drug was developed by the Gamaleya Center and became the first coronavirus vaccine in the world and in Russia. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%. For severe cases of coronavirus, the effectiveness was 100%.

Many countries have become interested in the drug, deliveries have already begun to Argentina and Serbia. In addition, Bolivia purchased 5.2 million doses of the Russian vaccine. The Guinean authorities have also begun to distribute Sputnik V among the population.

Venezuela and RDIF signed an agreement on January 14 to manufacture the Russian drug. And in Brazil, the first 20 residents of the country have already been vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. In 2021, it is planned to deliver 150 million doses of the Russian vaccine to Brazil.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.