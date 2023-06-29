Russia’s position that the best option for finding out the details of the Nord Stream explosions would be an international investigation team is unchanged. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, told Izvestia about this.

“Our position that the best option would be an international investigation team that will deal with this case does not change. We simply listened to our colleagues, most of whom urged us to wait for the results of the investigation of three states (Germany, Denmark and Sweden – Ed.). For now, we adhere to this position, and then we will see,” he said.

Earlier, on March 27, the UN Security Council did not support the resolution on the international investigation into sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which took place on September 26, 2022.

The Russian Federation, China and Brazil voted for the project, the remaining 12 abstained. As Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated, the vote “revealed the real attitude to the issue.”

