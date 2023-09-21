Russia is not conducting a dialogue with the European Union on unilateral sanctions, including regarding the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT system to restore the grain deal. The Russian Permanent Mission to the EU told Izvestia about this.

“We are not conducting any dialogue with the European Union regarding unilateral illegitimate sanctions against our country. This equally applies to the conditions for the resumption of Russia’s participation in the Black Sea initiative,” the press service of the Russian diplomatic mission emphasized.

As the Permanent Mission recalled, EU representatives have demonstrated many times that they are not going to contribute to the fulfillment of the tasks set out in the RF-UN Memorandum. The document concerns the promotion of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets.

“In the context of the economic war unleashed against us, there is no hope that the European Union will show concern for the food security of countries in need,” added the Russian diplomatic mission in Brussels.

On July 17, Moscow did not renew its participation in the grain deal, since since the signing of the Istanbul Agreements in July 2022, five systemic problems identified by the Russian side have not been resolved. In addition to reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, we are talking about restoring the operation of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, which was undermined in early summer, resuming the supply of agricultural machinery and spare parts, lifting the ban on access to ports, as well as the abolition of restrictions on insurance and reinsurance.

At the same time, the Russian Federation has repeatedly emphasized that it is ready to return to negotiations on the resumption of the grain deal if these tasks are completed.

Grain from above: Russia and the EU are not conducting a dialogue on reconnecting RSHB to SWIFT