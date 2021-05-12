The United States and Russia have set up a working group to jointly investigate the causes of the air leak in the Russian Zvezda module on the International Space Station (ISS) and how to fix it. This was told by the representative of the NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Board, astronaut Susan Helms.

Roscosmos has formed a commission to combat the leak. And a joint working group was created between NASA and Russian partners to cooperate in identifying the causes (leakage) and the potential prevention of (its) negative consequences “, – she is quoted as saying “RIA News”…

According to Helms, NASA is preparing strain gauges (strain gauges) to be shipped to the space station in June on the cargo ship Cargo Dragon to be installed in the intermediate chamber of the Russian Zvezda module to identify the causes of air leaks.

According to her, the specialists are confident that there are no safety problems on the ISS, and if the situation remains stable, the risk to the crew will be minimal.

On April 29, it was reported that the cosmonauts on the ISS had closed the hatch into the compartment of the Russian Zvezda module until July, from which air was leaking. Before the closure, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov scattered dry soup in the compartment as an indicator in order to identify areas of leakage, and also installed a video camera that will record the places of accumulation of the product.

Cosmonaut Ivan Wagner said on April 15 that the air leakage in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module was reduced by three times after sealing. His colleague Sergei Ryzhikov sealed the cracks on the ISS with a sealant.

An air leak on the ISS was discovered in September last year. To search for the leak, the Soyuz MS-17 crew, which launched to the space station on October 14, took equipment with them.