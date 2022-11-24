“As a result of a set of operational measures, an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to commit a sabotage and terrorist act on the South Stream gas pipeline, through which energy is supplied to Turkey and Europe, was prevented,” the agency’s statement said.

The FSB also reported that Russian citizens “involved in the preparation and implementation of the terrorist attack were arrested. Four magnetic mines, 4 kilograms of plastite, 593 thousand rubles and means of communication containing correspondence with the special authorities of Ukraine, instructions for assembling and installing an explosive device, were confiscated.” As well as transferring funds and the coordinates of the place where the explosion is planned to be carried out in the Volgograd region.

The South Stream pipeline project was intended to transport Russian gas across the Black Sea to Bulgaria, but it was later canceled and replaced by the TurkStream project.

And it was the Russian army At the beginning of the month, London was accused of involvement in the explosions that caused leaks in September from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which were built to transport Russian gas to Europe.

And the Russian Ministry of Defense wrote on Telegram At the time: “Representatives from a unit of the British Navy participated in the planning, supply and execution of the terrorist act in the Baltic Sea on September 26 to sabotage the operation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.”

Russia, which laid the Nord Stream pipelines with foreign partners, says the damage was caused by sabotage.