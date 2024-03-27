Forbes: the use of the FAB-3000 bomb will increase the risk for carrier aircraft

The use of the FAB-3000 aerial bomb, the production of which began in Russia, will increase the risk for carrier aircraft due to the mediocre aerodynamic characteristics of the ammunition. Features of FAB-3000 called in a Forbes publication.

The author admitted that the FAB-3000 will be equipped with a unified planning and correction module (UMPC), which will turn free-falling ammunition into a gliding bomb. According to him, the bomb will not fit under the Su-34 fighter-bomber, so the Tu-22M bomber can become the carrier of the FAB-3000 with UMPC. According to the publication, due to the poor aerodynamic characteristics of the FAB-3000, carrier aircraft will have to approach the contact line, which will increase the risk of their destruction.

“As long as Russia has many small FABs and enough Su-34s to carry them, the FAB-3000 should remain a curiosity – especially as a glide bomb. Using a 3.3-ton munition is a risky overkill given how destructive small glide bombs themselves already are,” the author noted.

Earlier it became known that the Russian enterprise that produces aviation weapons has doubled the production of FAB-1500 bombs and began mass production of FAB-3000.