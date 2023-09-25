In Ulan-Ude, the court gave 5.5 years to a corporal for evading military service

The Ulan-Ude Garrison Military Court sentenced Corporal Sergei Makhkamov to 5.5 years in prison for evading military service. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the Second Eastern District Military Court.

The convicted person will serve his sentence in a general regime colony.

From the case materials it follows that on May 5, 2022, the Russian did not show up for duty without good reason. On July 16, 2023, Makhkamov voluntarily arrived at the military commissariat.

On August 28, it was reported that a 24-year-old resident of Magnitogorsk was accused of evading conscription for military service. According to investigators, since 2019, the young man has not appeared at the military registration and enlistment office to attend events related to conscription.