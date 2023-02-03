“So far there is no reason to believe that we will significantly reduce the processing or production of petroleum products,” Shulginov said, in response to whether the European Union’s embargo on Russian oil products threatens oil production and refining operations in the country.

The Russian Energy Minister confirmed that rescheduling dates for repairing oil refineries is not currently being considered due to the embargo, adding that “everything related to repairs and the supply of spare parts is planned in advance.”

The countries of the European Union and the Group of Seven have imposed sanctions on the Russian side, including a maximum limit on the price of a barrel of Russian oil transported by sea at $ 60 a barrel on December 5 last year.

A European ban on the import of petroleum products is scheduled to enter into force on February 5.

For its part, the Russian government prevented, on Monday, domestic oil exporters and customs authorities from adhering to the price ceiling imposed by the West on its crude oil.

The measure was issued to help implement President Vladimir Putin’s December 27 decree, which bans the supply of crude oil and its derivatives from February 1, for a period of five months, to countries that adhere to the price ceiling.

The new Russian decision prohibits companies and individuals from including oil price ceiling mechanisms in their contracts.

They must also inform customs officials and the Department of Energy of any attempts to impose a price cap.

In addition, customs authorities are required to prevent shipments from leaving Russia if they find that such mechanisms have been implemented.

The capitals of Western countries and Moscow have exchanged economic sanctions since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis in February of 2021.