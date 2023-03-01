According to experts’ forecasts, there is a strong possibility of an eruption of the volcano, but so far there is no danger to the lives of citizens.

Video footage showed smoke emitting high from the crater of the volcano, in the middle of the snowy mountains, in a dazzling and frightening scene at the same time.

According to reporters, no ash fall was observed in Severo-Kurilsk, there was no smell of hydrogen sulfide, and there were no calls or complaints from people.

The 1,156-meter-high Ebeko volcano is located on Paramushir Island, 7 kilometers northwest of Severo-Kurilsk, in the northern part of the Vernadsky Range.