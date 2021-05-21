The Russian Embassy in Bogota expressed “deep surprise” at the statements by the Minister of National Defense of Colombia, Diego Molano, about Moscow’s involvement in the protests in the country. This is stated in a statement published on website embassies.

The embassy stressed that the statements are unfounded and rejected them.

“We completely reject such statements. Such serious accusations against our country, which we consider absolutely groundless and not supported by any specific facts, do not in any way contribute to the development of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Colombia, ”the text says.

Related materials

Embassy representatives expressed deep condolences to all those affected during the protests, as well as to their families and loved ones.

Earlier, the Minister of National Defense of Colombia Diego Molano, in an interview with the newspapers El Mundo and El Tiempo, said that Russia was involved in the protests in Colombia.

Earlier, the Colombian authorities accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of harboring dissidents. Maduro responded by saying that his country was a victim of criminals. Molano also stressed that if the data on Santrice are confirmed, “it will prove that drug criminals live in Venezuela.”

Protests in Colombia have not abated since April. The unrest was caused by the country’s government plans to reform the tax and health care system. According to representatives of human rights organizations, more than 40 people were killed in clashes with the police.